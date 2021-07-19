Dr. Paul Zolty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zolty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Zolty, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Witawatersrand and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Georgia Lung Associates275 Collier Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0009
Piedmont Physicians Georgia Lung - Buckhead, Critical Care Medicine2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste T1, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0009
Piedmont Physicians Georgia Lung of Marietta400 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 514-7550
- Piedmont Hospital
Der Zolty is a great Compassionate health care pro, Not only has he kept my CPAP therap[y going on track for years ,,, this last year he saved my life last spring when he and his team determined I had a big cardiac issue going on and I got the 95% blockage taken care of right away
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Hebrew
- University Pittsburgh MC
- Mt Sinai MC
- University Of Witawatersrand
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Zolty speaks Afrikaans and Hebrew.
