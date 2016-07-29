See All Psychiatrists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Paul Zislis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Zislis works at Capital City Psychiatry in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Ferraro LLC
    2606 Centennial Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 205-0189

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
Jul 29, 2016
Compassionate, knowledgeable, excellent clinician.
Jerry in Quincy, FL — Jul 29, 2016
About Dr. Paul Zislis, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750331765
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Zislis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zislis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zislis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zislis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zislis works at Capital City Psychiatry in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zislis’s profile.

Dr. Zislis has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zislis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zislis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zislis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zislis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zislis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

