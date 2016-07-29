Dr. Paul Zislis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zislis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zislis, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Zislis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zislis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Ferraro LLC2606 Centennial Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 205-0189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zislis?
Compassionate, knowledgeable, excellent clinician.
About Dr. Paul Zislis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750331765
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zislis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zislis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zislis works at
Dr. Zislis has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zislis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zislis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zislis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zislis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zislis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.