Overview

Dr. Paul Zei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Zei works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.