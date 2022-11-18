Overview

Dr. Paul Zbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Zbell works at North Alabama Urology in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.