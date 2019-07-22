Dr. Young-Hyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Young-Hyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Young-Hyman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They completed their fellowship with U MD
Dr. Young-Hyman works at
Locations
Arundel Heart Associates PA7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My review is in response to Mr. Charles Cross’s review. I’ve been seeing Dr. Young-Hyman for almost 3 years now. And I half to say Mr. Cross, your life can’t be in that much danger for you to miss a test so important. My 1st visit was in December 2016. And by January 2017, I was having a quadruple bypass. So please sir, do not tarnish the reputation of a excellent doctors name. It sounds like to me, that Young-Hyman tried to help you and YOU refused the help. It’s now 2019 and hopefully you’ve learned the word compromise. In all Dr. Young-Hyman is an awesome doctor. And hopefully you found a 1 patient doctor out there, cause I hear they’re really scarce. So good people out looking for a great doctor, Young-Hyman is your doctor. And if he’s not excepting new patients, then one of his other colleagues there are great doctors too. Thanks for reading my review.
About Dr. Paul Young-Hyman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1376508994
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- U MD
- U MD Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young-Hyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young-Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young-Hyman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young-Hyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young-Hyman speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Young-Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young-Hyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young-Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young-Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.