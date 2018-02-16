Overview

Dr. Paul Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital



Dr. Young works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.