Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Young, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Jacinto Medical Group1600 James Bowie Dr Ste C106, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (281) 427-0222
Baytown Endoscopy Center LLC910 N Highway 146, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (281) 425-3858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been using Dr Paul Young for about 10 years now for PTSD. He is a wonderful Doctor. He has helped me through some hard times. PTSD is like living in a nightmare. Through Jesus Christ and Doctor Young, I’m still here.
About Dr. Paul Young, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Phobia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.