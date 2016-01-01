Dr. Paul Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Young, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Med Sch U Zurich
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 400, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Motion Orthopedics633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-2013Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
About Dr. Paul Young, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1215931100
Education & Certifications
- Med Sch U Zurich
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.