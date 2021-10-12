Dr. Paul Yonover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Yonover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Yonover, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yonover works at
Locations
-
1
Uropartners LLC1011 W Wellington Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7159
- 2 9555 76th St Ste 4106, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (847) 986-3030
- 3 840 W Irving Park Rd Rm 305, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 975-6775
-
4
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yonover?
I recently had a biopsy performed by Dr. Yonover at the Uropartner's Surgical Center. The staff there are great and prepped me for my procedure. Dr. Yonover came to update me as to how soon we would get started. This is the second time I have had this biopsy done iso I had all my questions and concerns addressed the first time. Dr. Yonover is great at addressing patient concerns. He has a friendly manner, he presents recommendations based on what patient outcome research data supports, and provides patient education materials as needed. I feel very confident putting myself in his care and recommend him to other patients who need a talented and experienced urologist.
About Dr. Paul Yonover, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1558356253
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yonover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yonover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yonover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yonover works at
Dr. Yonover has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yonover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yonover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yonover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.