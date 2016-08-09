Overview

Dr. Paul Yeaton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Free U Brussels



Dr. Yeaton works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.