Dr. Paul Yeaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Yeaton, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Yeaton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Free U Brussels
Dr. Yeaton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeaton?
I was having problems and he worked me into his schedule very quickly. Was a great communicator explaining pre procedural instructions and then spent time with me afterwards telling me my results and answering questions. Had to wait a bit, but was well worth it.
About Dr. Paul Yeaton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891838249
Education & Certifications
- Free U Brussels
- W Va U Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeaton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeaton works at
Dr. Yeaton has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.