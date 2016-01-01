Dr. Paul Yamauchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamauchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Yamauchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Yamauchi, MD is a dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. Dr. Yamauchi completed a residency at University of California at Los Angeles. He currently practices at Dermatology Institute/Skin Ctr and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Institute/Skin Ctr2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1160W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-4104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Paul Yamauchi, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720074537
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University Rochester
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UCLA
Admitting Hospitals
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamauchi?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamauchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamauchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamauchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamauchi has seen patients for Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamauchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamauchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamauchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamauchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamauchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.