Dr. Paul Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wright, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Locations
TDDC Mesquite2694 N Galloway Ave Ste 501, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 681-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr. Wright is/was very easy to talk to and was genuinely interested in helping me.
About Dr. Paul Wright, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1932208758
Education & Certifications
- University Tx M D Anderson Cancer C
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
