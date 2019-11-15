Dr. Paul Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Cardiology Consultants P.c.43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons At Vbmc LLC21 Reade Pl Ste 1100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mandel-Wilentz Dermatology PLLC500 N Broadway Ste 166, Jericho, NY 11753 Directions (516) 506-7546
Northwell Health611 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wright is one of the most professional, competent, kind, caring, respectful doctors I have ever encountered.
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Cornell University
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wright speaks French and Hebrew.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
