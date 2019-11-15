Overview

Dr. Paul Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, Jericho, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.