Dr. Paul Worrell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Worrell works at Dallas Family Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.