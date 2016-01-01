Dr. Paul Wopperer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wopperer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wopperer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wopperer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Paul J. Wopperer MD PC5214 Main St Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-3620
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Wopperer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wopperer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wopperer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wopperer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wopperer has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wopperer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wopperer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wopperer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wopperer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wopperer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.