Dr. Paul Wizman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wizman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL.
Locations
Bariatrix Florida5800 Colonial Dr Ste 108, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 969-1355Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had "internal bleeding of an unknown source" for over a year- just about dying on one occasion. I met Dr Wizman when he came to see me during my last episode and quickly figured out what my problem was and it solved it! I have not had the stomach blled in over a year now! He's fantastic!!! Oh, let me add that his staff is extremely professional, friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Paul Wizman, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Fordham University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wizman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wizman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wizman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wizman has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wizman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wizman speaks French.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Wizman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wizman.
