Overview

Dr. Paul Witt, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Witt works at Paul J. Witt MD in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Acute Bronchitis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.