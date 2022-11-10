Dr. Paul Winterton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winterton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Winterton, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Winterton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 96 E Kimballs Ln, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 561-3101
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery on both of my knees and platelet plasma injections. They worked very well. It took a few months but my knees are now working better than they have in more than 3 years. Plus he's very nice, knowledgeable, listens to your questions and is just a great doctor.
About Dr. Paul Winterton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winterton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winterton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winterton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winterton has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winterton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Winterton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winterton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winterton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winterton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.