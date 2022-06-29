Dr. Paul Winner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Winner, DO
Dr. Paul Winner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Palm Beach Neurology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 845-0500
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
The best physician. I wish he could be my p.c.p. He is extremely kind and Listens to his patients.
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1831201243
- Cornell University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Suburban General Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Manhattan College
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Winner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winner has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winner speaks Italian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Winner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winner.
