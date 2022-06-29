See All Neurologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Paul Winner, DO

Neurology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Winner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Winner works at Champaign Dental Group in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Beach Neurology
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 845-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cognitive Function Testing
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chemodenervation
Chiari's Deformity
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Cord Injury
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2022
    The best physician. I wish he could be my p.c.p. He is extremely kind and Listens to his patients.
    Victoria — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Winner, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831201243
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell University
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Suburban General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Manhattan College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Winner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winner works at Champaign Dental Group in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Winner’s profile.

    Dr. Winner has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Winner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

