Dr. Paul Willis, MD
Dr. Paul Willis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy, Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc East.
Catalane Surgical Associates PC27 Heckel Rd Ste 213, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 771-2266
Pittsburgh Holistic Network East4318 Northern Pike Ste 101, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 771-2266Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Horacio A Spina MD1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 303, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 771-2266
Valley Medical Facilities Inc25 Heckel Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-6161
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upmc East
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Willis guided me through a difficult gall bladder condition and ultimately removed my badly diseased gall bladder in April 2019. He was clear, concise and super friendly. He is an outstanding MD and surgeon.
About Dr. Paul Willis, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
