Dr. Paul Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Williamson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Williamson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Williamson works at
Locations
-
1
CRC - Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando110 W Underwood St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-3790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williamson?
All I ca tell you I feel that he saved my life. Another Dr all most killed me I was so badly infected. I was so happy-to meet with Dr Williamson’s I called he saw me right away. I can’t thank him enough its been 11 years I am doing great at 85
About Dr. Paul Williamson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336143676
Education & Certifications
- Carle Clinic
- Orlando Regl Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson works at
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.