Overview

Dr. Paul Williams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-Fosston and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Williams works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.