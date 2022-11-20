Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Wilkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wilkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Locations
Kerry Leavitt Inc175 S Pantops Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 296-9740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilkins is fantastic ! I love this man. We had such a great rer Poorer and he was willing to work with your problems. He also has a wonderful sense of humor !
About Dr. Paul Wilkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1053306472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
