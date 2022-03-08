Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Wigoda works at
Locations
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 492-2035Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Aesthetic Institute1404 E BROWARD BLVD, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 463-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wigoda?
Dr wigoda has a heart he saved my life back in 2000 by amputation and took care of another issue years later
About Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Utah Med Center
- University Tex Sw/parkland Hospital
- University Tex Sw
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Amherst College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wigoda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wigoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wigoda works at
Dr. Wigoda speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigoda.
