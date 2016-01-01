Dr. Wicklund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Wicklund, MD
Dr. Paul Wicklund, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Wicklund works at
Schuster Clinic for Endocrine and Metabolic4999 France Ave S Ste 255, Minneapolis, MN 55410 Directions (952) 657-5381
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1790756336
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wicklund accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wicklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wicklund works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wicklund. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wicklund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wicklund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wicklund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.