Dr. Whitehead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Whitehead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eagle Plaza Building4505 S Wasatch Blvd Ste 380, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 278-7508
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitehead?
My 3 kids saw Dr. Whitehead back in the 90's. He really saved my kids and by extension my family. He had been recommended by family friends, and was the "go to" psychiatrists, because he employed both psychotherapy and medication. All three of my kids went on to do very well in life and are all high functioning and lovely adults. I know Dr. Whitehead is retired now, but seeing my kids as happy, productive adults, compelled me to write this review. Anonymous to protect privacy of my kids.
About Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1740376458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitehead works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.