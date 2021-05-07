Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Locations
John O. Evans O.d3200 West St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-4846
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I asked a good friend of mine where to go for a great surgeon and he told me without hesitation, Doctor whitehead. So I made my appointment and knew immediately I was dealing with an ace. Got it done with absolutely no issues & very lucky to have met a great doctor & staff. TY Doctor & Laurie who set it all up. I give Doctor whitehead ten stars! ???????????????????? ??????%
About Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
