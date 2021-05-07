Overview

Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Dr. Whitehead works at Lakeshore Family and Cosmetic Dentistry P.C. in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.