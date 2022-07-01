Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Wheeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Wheeler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Wheeler works at
Locations
Saint Thomas Medical Partners300 20th Ave N Fl 9, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Wheeler was outstanding he did not rush and explained everything to me and actually called to follow up with me which most Dr's can not take time to follow up with their patients which really meant a lot to me and Mrs. Karen OMG is super nice. I would recommend Dr. Wheeler to the world D. Hambrick
About Dr. Paul Wheeler, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1750376786
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- U Ala Affil Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
