Dr. Paul Whalen Jr, MD

Pediatrics
23 years of experience
Dr. Paul Whalen Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Whalen Jr works at Lewis-Gale Medical Center Emrgy in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Montgomery Regional Medical Center
    3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-1111
    Carilion Medical Center
    1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 266-6345
Abdominal Pain
Asthma
Bronchiolitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Jan 10, 2016
    Dr. Whalen is a very thorough, knowledgeable and caring physician. I had an excellent experience with his care!
    Hannah Smith in VA — Jan 10, 2016
    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346214822
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    • Pediatrics
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

