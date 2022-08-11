Dr. Paul Weyman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Weyman, DDS
Dr. Paul Weyman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Clarkson Dental3601 S Clarkson St Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 567-8255
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient at Clarkson Dental for 15-ish years after having a lifelong dread of dental care. There's been a LOT of work done, but Dr. Weyman and his staff have always been compassionate and thorough. He and his team are very responsive when I have questions before or after care. He's not the cheapest, but oh man is he worth it! Thanks, Dr. Weyman and crew!
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265647994
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
