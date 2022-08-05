Overview

Dr. Paul Weissblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Weissblatt works at Child & Adolescent Psychiatry in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anemia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.