Dr. Paul Weiss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.