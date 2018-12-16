See All Podiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Paul Weiner, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Weiner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Weiner works at Paul A. Weiner Podiatry in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Care along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul A. Weiner Podiatry
    Paul A. Weiner Podiatry
15300 S Jog Rd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 265-5424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Foot Care
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2018
    He's the foot genie.
    — Dec 16, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Weiner, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821196536
    Education & Certifications

    • Frankford Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Binghamton University
