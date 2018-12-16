Dr. Paul Weiner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Weiner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Weiner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Paul A. Weiner Podiatry15300 S Jog Rd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 265-5424
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's the foot genie.
About Dr. Paul Weiner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821196536
Education & Certifications
- Frankford Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Binghamton University
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
