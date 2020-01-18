See All Pediatricians in Providence, RI
Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their residency with Albany Memorial Hospital

Dr. Wehbe works at Sunshine Pediatrics in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshine Pediatrics
    1 Randall Sq Ste 404, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 861-5183

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Constipation
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wehbe?

    Jan 18, 2020
    I have been taking my first born to Dr. Wehbe since 2003. He have caught many life threatening illnesses. I’m for ever thankful.
    Connie — Jan 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wehbe to family and friends

    Dr. Wehbe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wehbe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083683148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wehbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wehbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wehbe works at Sunshine Pediatrics in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Wehbe’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Wehbe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.