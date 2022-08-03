Overview

Dr. Paul Weber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Weber works at Pediatric Group in Troy, OH with other offices in Tipp City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.