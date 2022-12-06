Dr. Paul Watts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Watts, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Watts, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Watts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abilene Bone & Joint Clinic1633 Cottonwood St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 672-4372
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watts?
Dr Watts is a very good Doctor.His associates are very good.You can trust them all.
About Dr. Paul Watts, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285600684
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.