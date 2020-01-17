Dr. Paul Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Orthopedics PC16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 208, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-0820
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Dr. Watson is an extremely good doctor. He listened to my concerns, was very professional, and made me feel special. He is a very intelligent doctor and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Watson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740200146
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watson speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.