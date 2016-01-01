Overview

Dr. Paul Wasemiller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, CHI Lisbon Health, Chi St. Francis Hospital, Essentia Health-Ada and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Wasemiller works at Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.