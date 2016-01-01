Dr. Paul Wasemiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasemiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wasemiller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, CHI Lisbon Health, Chi St. Francis Hospital, Essentia Health-Ada and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Paul Wasemiller, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275561649
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U &amp; Affil Hosps
- Loma Linda U & Affil Hosps|Loma Linda U &amp; Affil Hosps
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- CHI Lisbon Health
- Chi St. Francis Hospital
- Essentia Health-Ada
- Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital
Dr. Wasemiller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasemiller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasemiller has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasemiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
