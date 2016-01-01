See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Wahpeton, ND
Dr. Paul Wasemiller, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Wasemiller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, CHI Lisbon Health, Chi St. Francis Hospital, Essentia Health-Ada and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Wasemiller works at Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Paul Wasemiller, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    40 years of experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1275561649
    • 1275561649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda U &amp;amp; Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda U &amp; Affil Hosps|Loma Linda U &amp;amp; Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo
    • CHI Lisbon Health
    • Chi St. Francis Hospital
    • Essentia Health-Ada
    • Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital

