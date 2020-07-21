Dr. Paul Warrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Warrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Warrick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat of Lafayette3930 Mezzanine Dr Ste D, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 807-2784Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Elwood Office1331 S A St Fl 2, Elwood, IN 46036 Directions (765) 552-4857
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Best ent around. My son had so many ear infections as a toddler. He went through riley childerns hospital and painting manning childerns hospital. My son kept having problems. Once we got with dr warrick. It has been night and day. My son hasnt had an ear infection since. My son also has sensory issues dr warrick does fantasic with that. He doesnt push my son at all. This was the first dr that my son did well with. He has been such a blessing. I take all my boys to him. I drive the distant because i know he is totally worth it.
About Dr. Paul Warrick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- U Toronto
- McMaster University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warrick accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warrick has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Warrick speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Warrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warrick.
