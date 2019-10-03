Overview

Dr. Paul Warden, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Warden works at Middle Tennesee Oral & Implant Surgery in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.