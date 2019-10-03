Dr. Paul Warden, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Warden, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Warden, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Warden works at
Locations
Middle Tennesee Oral & Implant Surgery1725 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 100, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-9836
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warden?
Dr Warden and his staff are extremely professional and friendly. Had surgery yesterday and swelling is almost gone after 24 hours and zero pain without taking any medications. The staff is cordial and outs you at ease and most of all, saw me st the exact appointed time.
About Dr. Paul Warden, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1710964127
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warden works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Warden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warden.
