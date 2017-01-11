See All Ophthalmologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Paul Walton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Walton, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Walton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Walton works at Eye Specialists Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Specialists of Indiana PC
    1901 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 925-2200
  2. 2
    Timecertain PC
    3530 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 925-2200
  3. 3
    Surgery Center of Eye Specialists of Indiana PC
    1950 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 925-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?

    Jan 11, 2017
    My wife recently had cataract surgery at ESI and the care given by Dr. Walton and his staff was second to none. Everyone was very professional, treated you with respect and their pricing was much less than the other practices we checked into. I was also given a screening to check the condition of my eyes during one of my wife's appointments. The screening I received was more thorough than any eye screening I have every gotten.
    Ron R. in Indianapolis, IN — Jan 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Walton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Walton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walton to family and friends

    Dr. Walton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Walton, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Walton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912905423
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walton works at Eye Specialists Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Walton’s profile.

    Dr. Walton has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Walton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.