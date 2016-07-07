Overview

Dr. Paul Walter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center, Mitchell County Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District, Roosevelt General Hospital and Seminole Hospital District.



Dr. Walter works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.