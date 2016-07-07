Dr. Paul Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Walter, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Walter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center, Mitchell County Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District, Roosevelt General Hospital and Seminole Hospital District.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Lubbock3514 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1801Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Medical Center
- Mitchell County Hospital
- Nor-lea Hospital District
- Roosevelt General Hospital
- Seminole Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was most professional, knowledgeable, interested in the patient, took appropriate amount of time in exam and reviewed results of test in a clear, concise manner ,pleasant and sense of humor. Very impressed with his bedside manner. Would highly recommend him to others
About Dr. Paul Walter, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Mass Genl/Beth Israel Hosps
- Boston City Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
