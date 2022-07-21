Overview

Dr. Paul Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at California Heart and Surgical Hosptial in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.