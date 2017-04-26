See All Otolaryngologists in Fleming Island, FL
Dr. Paul Walker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center

Dr. Walker works at Baptist ENT Specialist in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Ent Specialists
    1747 Baptist Clay Dr Ste 230, Fleming Island, FL 32003 (904) 592-1068
  2. 2
    Baptist Ent Specialists
    7740 Point Meadows Dr Ste 7, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (904) 202-6400
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2017
    Dr Walker is providing traditional ENT services along with Allergy remediation. I've had chronic respiratory issues for decades and yesterday I took the first step towards putting this behind me. Dr Walker found that I had a completely blocked sinus that was corrected with an in-office procedure, one that I can only describe as a better experience than a special get together with friends over a great relaxing meal.
    Alan Schaaf in Green Cove Springs, FL — Apr 26, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Walker, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1285627497
    Education & Certifications
Residency

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
