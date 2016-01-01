Dr. Paul Walinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Walinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Walinsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Walinsky works at
Locations
Jefferson Angioplasty Center111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Walinsky, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1265455497
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walinsky speaks French, Hebrew and Yiddish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Walinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walinsky.
