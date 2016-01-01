Dr. Paul Wakim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wakim, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Wakim, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Wakim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacifica Orthopedics18800 Delaware St Ste 1100, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 841-5333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wakim?
About Dr. Paul Wakim, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891857405
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakim works at
Dr. Wakim speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.