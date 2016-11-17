Overview

Dr. Paul Waguespack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Waguespack works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.