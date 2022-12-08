Dr. Paul Vetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Vetter, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Vetter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Brick Womens Physicians1140 Burnt Tavern Rd Ste 2A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 202-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Vetter for years, and I never had a problem! I had an issue the last time, and he called me back right away! He always has been friendly and respectful. I do trust him with my care!
About Dr. Paul Vetter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vetter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.