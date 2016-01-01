Overview

Dr. Paul Vespa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Vespa works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

