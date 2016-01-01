See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Paul Vespa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Vespa, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Vespa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Vespa works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Neurosurgery
    300 Stein Plx Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cerebral Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Vespa?

Photo: Dr. Paul Vespa, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Vespa, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vespa to family and friends

Dr. Vespa's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Vespa

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Vespa, MD.

About Dr. Paul Vespa, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992716435
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurocritical Care and Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Vespa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vespa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vespa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vespa works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vespa’s profile.

Dr. Vespa has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vespa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Vespa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vespa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vespa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vespa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Paul Vespa, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.