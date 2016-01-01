Dr. Paul Vespa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vespa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- CA
- Los Angeles
- Dr. Paul Vespa, MD
Dr. Paul Vespa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Vespa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Vespa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plx Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3810
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Surgery
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Encephalopathy
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulation
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reconstruction for Craniosynos
- View other providers who treat Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Skull Base Surgery
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Stiff-Man Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Vespa?
About Dr. Paul Vespa, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992716435
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vespa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vespa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vespa works at
Dr. Vespa has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vespa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vespa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vespa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vespa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vespa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.