Dr. Paul Vesco, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Vesco, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
First Physicians Group1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8791Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came to the hospital very sick. Dr Vesco and his great staff visited me every day and kept me informed on my progress and what would happen next. I feel great,, still recovering but already better then I have in years. I'm so very grateful. Could not ask for better
About Dr. Paul Vesco, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Washington and Jefferson College
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
